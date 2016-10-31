Cory J. Stone – Trenton, S.C.

Cory James Stone, 28, of Briarwood Road, died Saturday October 29, 2016.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday November 1, 2016 at 2 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.

Mr. Stone was born in Greenwood, S.C. was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Mechanic for Discount Tires in Aiken, S.C.

Survivors include his Grandfather- James M. Stone; 2 Brothers- Joshua Q. Smith, Cody G. Stone; 1 Sister- Gracie L. Stone.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Tuesday before the service at the funeral home.

