Cory J. Stone – Trenton, S.C.

Cory James Stone, 28, of Briarwood Road, died Saturday October 29, 2016.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday November 1, 2016 at 2 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.
Mr. Stone was born in Greenwood, S.C. was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Mechanic for Discount Tires in Aiken, S.C.
Survivors include his Grandfather- James M. Stone; 2 Brothers- Joshua Q. Smith, Cody G. Stone; 1 Sister- Gracie L. Stone.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Tuesday before the service at the funeral home.
Cory will never be forgotten he left this world too soon. We always looked forward to seeing Cory at the house. Corys memories will be with my family and my daughter forever.His spirit lives on gone but never forgotten
I worked with cory at aiken discount tire and did not know him long he seems to be one of the good guys and he will be very missed. Rip friend
Corey you have touched so many people, we had just spoke the day before laughing everything, I miss you wittiness and joking efforts, please watch over your brother and the rest of your family but give your brother strength,,miss you kiddo