Arrest Made in Deas Murders

On Dec. 15, 2016, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dameion Edwin Thomas (36-year-old) of Aiken, S.C., on 2 counts of murder in connection with the October 9, 2016, deaths of Charles and Andrea Deas of Edgefield. Mr. and Mrs. Deas were found deceased following a fire at 374 Marigold St. in Edgefield. Mr. Thomas is currently being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center awaiting an appearance in Circuit Court for Bond Hearing.
As someone who is considering relocating to that area I see a lot of crime going on for an area that is so much smaller than where I live presently.