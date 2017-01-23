Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Accepting Applications

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival is now taking applications for individuals, organizations and businesses interested in being a part of the historic 34th annual event.

The Festival will be held May 6, 2017, in Johnston, known as the Peach Capital of the World.

Last year, thousands of patrons descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

Applications and expressions of interest are now being accepted in the following areas:

Entertainment : Tonya King, (803) 480-0427, tking@trantechradiators.com;

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at http://www.johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.