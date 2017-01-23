Mrs. Patsy Rienzo – Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC — Funeral Services for Mrs. Patsy Rienzo, age 75, will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2pm at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bland Funeral Home Friday evening from 6-8pm.

Mrs. Rienzo, a native of Aiken County, died Wednesday January 18, 2017. Patsy was the daughter of the late Harmon and Mildred Jordan Fincher. She retired from Department of Energy. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and active in the Ruth Sunday School Class.

Survivors include husband: William Rienzo, Aiken, son: Jeff (Grace) Rienzo, Aiken, sisters: Janis (Oneal) Holsonback and Tammy Reese, brothers: Buddy (Janice) Fincher, Jessie “Shorty” (Shirley) Fincher, brother-in-law: Bruce Rienzo, grandchildren: Cassie Carson, A.J. Rienzo, Taylor Rienzo, Peighton Rienzo, great-grandchildren: Sophia Carson, Carson Rienzo. Mrs. Rienzo was preceded in death by her son, Anthony James Rienzo, brother: Edward (Fatty) Fincher, sister: Marilyn Sanders, brother-in-law: Losik Reese and nephew: Stacey Fincher.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 3925 Shiloh Church Rd., Aiken, S.C. 29805.

Please sign guestbook and send condolences to family at www.blandfh.com