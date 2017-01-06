SCDOT Winter Storm Report

234 Maintenance employees actively involved with road operations

283 Tons of Salt (cumulative total)

13 Tons of Sand (cumulative total) 0 Gallons of calcium chloride

207625 Gallons of salt brine

114 Equipment in use

The SCDOT Customer Service Center will begin operations at 8:30 AM and will be staffed continuously for the duration of the event. The Call Center phone number is (855) 467-2368.

Secretary of Transportation, Christy A. Hall encourages the public to monitor the weather forecast and make early storm preparations. Below is a link to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Winter Weather Road Conditions website.

http://dbw.scdot.org/RoadConditions/default.aspx

Updates of activities will be reported through SCDOT’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.