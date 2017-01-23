Tim Wheeler and David Coon Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

David Walter Coon, 53, and Tim Wayne Wheeler, 55, each of Edgefield County, were both sentenced to 25 years for trafficking methamphetamine. Sentencing was at the Edgefield County Court House as a result of trials held this court session. Presided over by the Honorable John Hayes, Coon’s trial began the week of Jan. 8, and while he did allow the trial to proceed, he opted to plead guilty before the jury brought back a verdict. Along with the drug trafficking conviction, Coon also plead guilty to three counts of receiving stolen goods, 3 counts of possession of an unlawful firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to three years on each of the stolen goods charges, 10 years on each of the firearm charges, and 5 years for the marijuana charge.

Wheeler’s trial was held the week of Jan. 15 and was presided over by the Honorable Eugene Griffith. Wheeler allowed his trial to proceed through the jury, and they convicted him on the drug trafficking charges as well as 3 counts of possession on an unlawful firearm, 5 counts of receiving stolen goods, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 5 years on each of the firearm charges, 3 years on 4 of the stolen goods charges and 30 days timed served on the 5th charge, 5 years for the marijuana charge, and 3 years on the controlled substance charge.

Coon and Wheeler’s sentences will run concurrently. Each man will have to serve at least 85% of their sentences before they are eligible for parole.

Coon and Wheeler were arrested on Dec. 22, 2015 after the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the federal ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) agency raided the home they were renting on Rainforest Lane in North Augusta (Edgefield County). Multiple weapons, drugs, and other items were seized as a result of that raid and several stolen vehicles were recovered.

Two females, Heather Leighann Hall and Jennifer Nicole Dewitt, were also arrested as a part of that raid. The Edgefield County Office of Clerk of Court did not know when these two might be tried. The next general sessions court proceeding will be in April.