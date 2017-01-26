VFW Post 6932 Awards Commander

Post members presented Commander Dwight Talbert the Distinguished Leadership Award for his leadership from 2013-2016. In attendance was SC Department Jr. Vice Commander and Auxiliary Jr. Vice President. Pictured Left to Right: JoAnne Sullivan (Aux. Jr. Vice Pres.), Hammond (6932 Aux. Pres.), Talbert (Post Commander), Senior Vice Commander Culbreath and John L. Sullivan Jr. (Dept. Jr. Vice Commander).
