Trailers Stolen

Two incidents of trailers being stolen were recently reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. On Feb. 10, the ECSO was notified that a trailer had been stolen from a property on Brighthop Road in Trenton. According to the ECSO report on this incident, sometime between 1:30 and 4:00 in the afternoon on the aforementioned date, a 2016 Cynergy enclosed 7×16 black cargo trailer was taken. The trailer was said to have two locks on it, but only person was said to have the keys to the lock. The trailer was estimated to be worth over $3,000.

In the second incident, a report was made with the ECSO on Feb. 12 of a trailer being taken from a home on the 1000 block of Long Cane Road in Edgefield. The trailer was last known to have been at the residence on Jan. 31, and the owner was unsure of when it was actually stolen. This trailer is described as being a black 6×10 utility trailer with a wire drive up gate. It is said to have a dent in the lower backend just under the gate. The trailer, which was valued at $1,000, was also loaded with plywood and 2x4s which were estimated to be worth $50.

Both of these incidents have been turned over to the investigations unit of the ECSO.

Reports of Thefts from Job Sites

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was recently notified of two separate incidents of equipment being stolen from work sites. Both incidents were reported to the ECSO on Feb. 13. In one, nearly $70,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen. That incident occurred at a site on Moores Road at Hwy 25N in Edgefield. According to the ECSO report on this crime, an orange and white 2016 Takeuchi TL8 Skid Steer was taken from the work site. It was last seen at the site on Feb. 11. It was stated in the report that the trailer is believed to have been taken by someone who knew how to drive the piece of equipment. Evidence at the scene suggests the skid steer was driven onto a waiting trailer. The skid steer is said to be worth $60,000. However, to it was attached a black metal fork said to be valued at $900.

The second incident was reported from a work site on Ryan Ranch Court in North Augusta (Edgefield County). According to the victim, he has been doing work at the site and leaves his equipment there at the end of the work day. The victim said that he returned to the site on the date in question to find his 2008 brown and black Browning Edition Polaris Ranger 800 with a front wench missing. The victim stated that he had left the Polaris blocked in by other equipment to endure its safety. The Polaris is estimated to be worth $11,000.

The ECSO is investigating these crimes.

Golf Cart Stolen

A green 2010 Yamaha golf cart with a tan seat and top, light kit, trailer hitch, flip back seat, and an American flag attached to the post was reported stolen from a home on the 100 block of Red Hill Road in Edgefield, Feb. 12. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report on the matter, the golf cart, valued at $4,000, was taken from the front yard of the residence. Also taken was an electric charger for the golf cart. It was said to have been located on the front porch of the home and was estimated to be worth $150.

This case was turned over to the investigations unit of the ECSO.