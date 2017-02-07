Janice P. Whatley – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Janice Padgett Whatley, 77, of Augusta Rd., wife of Payne Whatley, died Monday February 6, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday February 9, 2017 at 2 PM at Faith Temple Holiness Church Hwy 702 in Saluda, SC, with burial to follow in Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Whatley was a native of Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Rev. Ed and Margaret Huff Padgett. She was retired from Mt. Vernon Mills and was a Charter Member of Faith Temple Holiness Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years; 2 sons, Tony (Dawn) Whatley, and Joel (Donna) Whatley; 1 brother, Bobby (Mozelle) Padgett; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Holiness Church 11 Stonehenge Circle, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday February 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.