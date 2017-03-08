Albert Lee Glover – Trenton, SC

TRENTON – Mr. Albert Lee Glover, of S. E. Diggs Road, entered into rest March 1, 2017. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Martin Ryan officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Survivors include three brothers, Odell (Mildred) Glover, Tommy Glover and Jimmy (Annette) Glover; three sisters, Annie Jefferson, Mary (Heyward) Bibbs and Florence (Charlie) Myles; a special friend, Martha J. Walker; two special nieces, Jackie Glover Kennion and Teresa Glover Edwards; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call the residence of his sister, Mary (Heyward) Bibbs, 127 S. E. Diggs Road, Trenton . G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.