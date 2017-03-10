Home Invasion, Saluda County, Persimmon Hill Golf Community

Suspects Arrested: One from Edgefield

Saluda, SC. Saluda Sheriff’s Office-On Wednesday March 8, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m, armed suspects entered a residence in the Persimmon Hill Golf Course Community. During the incident the armed suspects grabbed the two home owners, separated them and placed them in different rooms with their hands bonded behind their backs. Both victims suffered some emotional and minor physical injuries, but are doing well at this time.

The suspects did ransack the residence taking anything that was of value along with the keys to one of the victims’ vehicles. The vehicle was tracked using the GPS system installed on the vehicle from the manufacture. The vehicle was recovered in Aiken County alone with some of the victims’ personal items. The Sheriff’s Office was able to identify and arrest two suspects; Jerry Kirk of Saluda County and Abin Lee Lowman of Edgefield County as suspects in this incident. See below for their photos

Investigators from Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are conducting an extensive investigation, reviewing video footage from the surrounding area, interviewing witnesses, and collecting physical evidence. The Sheriff’s Office will send out updates on the investigation as they become available.

Mr. Kirk and Mr. Lowman, are being charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Kidnapping, Use of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Armed Robbery, Impersonating the Police, and Grand Larceny.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any knowledge or information about this incident to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 445-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC immediately.