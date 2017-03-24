Ida May Quarles Armstrong – Edgefield, SC

Ida May Quarles Armstrong, of Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC passed away at her home on March 22, 2017.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

Mrs. Armstrong was born July 13, 1931 in the Red Hill Community in Edgefield County. She was the daughter of the late Freeman and Eileen Quarles. Mrs. Armstrong graduated 7th grade from Antioch Elementary School and 12th grade from Edgefield High School. She was a graduate of University Hospital Barrett School of Nursing in Augusta, Georgia in 1952, she worked as a Registered Nurse for many years, and was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church. She married John Luke Armstrong December 27, 1953.

Survivors include her son John Freeman (Andrea) Armstrong; 2 grandchildren, John Luke, and Erin Alexandria. She was predeceased in death by her grandsons Taylor Christian and Tyler Freeman.

In lieu of flowers or food memorials may be made to the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund PO Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.