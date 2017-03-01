John B. Nicholson – Greenwood, SC

John Bates Nicholson, 83, of 2024 Old Laurens Road, husband of Ruth Bailey Nicholson, died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Hospice House.

Born in Edgefield, he was a son of the late Charles Augustus Nicholson and Myrtle Booth Nicholson. John was an U. S. Airforce and U. S. Navy Veteran. He retired from Monsanto and was a member of Laurel Baptist Church where he was in the Men’s Sunday school class and Men’s Ministry.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Chambers and two brothers, Charles Nicholson and Meminger Nicholson.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Jimmy Nicholson (Melissa), Jan Nicholson, both of Greenwood and Pat Nicholson of James Island; two sisters-in-law, Anna Belle Nicholson of Edgefield and Evelyn Bailey Wainscott of Kentucky; and two grandchildren, Victoria Ozturk (Barlas) of Greenville and Nicki Nicholson of Greenwood.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield.

Pallbearers will be Joey Rearden, Randy Rearden, Chuck Nicholson, Tom Nicholson, Roy Martinez and Dennis Cook.

Honorary escort will be T. J. Bryant along with the members of the Men’s Sunday School Class.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 to 7 pm.

Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

The family is at the home.

