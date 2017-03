Lower Richland HS – Diamond Hornets Invitational Track and Field Meet Results

TRACK RESULTS

Lower Richland High School hosted the Diamond Hornets Invitational Track and Field Meet last

Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. More than 1,000 athletes from 35 high schools in South Carolina and North Carolina competed in the meet.

Wardlaw Academy’s Hammond Manley blistered the 800 and 1600 meter runs taking 3rd in the 800 and 2nd in the 1600.

Patriot Elijah Batt finished the 400 Dash with a time of 1:07.82 and also ran the 800 in 2:43.761

Strom Thurmond Track Coach Leroy Collier reported from the meet that he was very proud of the teams effort. Rebel Maggie Massey finished 11th out of 37 in the 100 meter and 7th in the 400 meter hurdles. Thurmond’s Charles McCoy was 19th out of 56 in the shot put. Tyrek Williams finished 15th out of a field of 30 in the triple jump. Other Rebel track and field times and finishes include: