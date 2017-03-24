Ms. Gwendolyn Harris Myers – Trenton, SC

TRENTON – Ms. Gwendolyn Harris Myers, entered into rest March 11, 2017. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Republican Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Ms. Myers, a native of Edgefield County was a 1979 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School.

Survivors include two sisters, Shirley (Earnest) Thacker, Grovetown, GA and Gloria Simpkins, Trenton, SC; two brothers, Curtis Harris and Marty (Valerie) Glover, Trenton, SC; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at 525 Harris Family Circle. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.