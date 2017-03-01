Second Annual Poetry Meets Pottery Celebration – March 4 at the Clay Studio

The second annual celebration of Poetry Meets Pottery will take place at The Clay Studio on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

The main event of the day will be the awarding of honors to the winners of the second annual couplets contest. Conceived to honor the legacy of Dave the Potter, who sometimes wrote verses on the shoulders of his jars, the couplets contest drew 110 entries in 2016. The winner, Nathan Kulp, then in 8th grade at JET Middle School, took home $100 and his couplet was inscribed on two reproduction Edgefield pots donated by Edgefield’s master potter, Justin Guy, one pot for Nathan to take home and one for permanent display at The Clay Studio.

This year’s contest was entered by 140 poets by the deadline, Friday, February 17. Judging took place the next day, Saturday, February 18. The winners will be announced at the event, where they will read their winning couplets. First prize is again $100, second prize $50, and third prize $25. There is also at least one Honorable Mention. Once again, the first place-winning couplet will be inscribed on an Edgefield pot, to be made and inscribed at a later date. A ceremony will be held later in the year to present the pots to the winner and to The Clay Studio for permanent display.

All entries will be displayed at The Clay Studio before, during, and after the event. All are welcome to browse. Please join us for a pleasant hour or two on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 at The Clay Studio on Buncombe St. in Edgefield. Abundant and appetizing food and beverages will be served.