Willie R. Simpkins – Graniteville, SC

GRANITEVILLE – Mr. Willie R. Simpkins, of Church Street, entered into rest February 28, 2017. Funeral services were held 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Moores Church with Rev. Fred Armfield officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Mr. Simpkins, a native of Edgefield County was a 1978 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a member of Moores Church. Survivors include a son, Sheldon (Tiffany)Weaver, a daughter, Alexandra A. Simpkins; sisters, Catherine Scurry, Shirley (Crawford) Bass, Doris (Freddie) Young, Silvia Williams, Pamelia (Larry) Thomas, Johnnie (Horace) Pollock, Diane (Rodger) Moore, Renee (Maurice) Ellison and Regina Dennis; brothers, Walter (Sallie) Simpkins, Ronnie (Jetheleain) Simpkins, Glen (Toyna) Simpkins, Douglas (Chevette) Brown, Robert Brown, Carl Brown, Randy (Jasmine) Dennis and Rick (Shelene) Jones; 5 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at 337 Morgan-Bussey Road. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.