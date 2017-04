Edgefield County will be opening the County Council Chambers located at 225 Jeter Street as a shelter for residents in the County who may live in structures of significant risks during high wind events.

Tommy Paradise – Administrator Edgefield County Government – 124 Courthouse Square Edgefield, SC 29824

