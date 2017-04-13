Shirley T. Ouzts — Edgefield, SC

Shirley Temple Ouzts, 79, wife of John C. Ouzts, of Meeting St. Rd., died Sunday April 9, 2017 at Edgefield County Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday April 12, 2017 at 11 AM at Little Steven Creek Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.

Mrs. Ouzts was a retired Textile Worker and a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church. The Family would like to Thank Edgefield County Hospital Staff and Doctors for their excellent care.

Survivors include her husband; 1 son, Larry (Alice) Ouzts; 1 daughter, Cheryl (Trace) Faust; 4 grandchildren, Paige (Mickey) Owen, Sheila, Brittney, and Tracie Faust; 1 great grandchild, Michaela Owen; 1 sister, Joyce Wright.

Memorial may be made to Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church c/o Deborah Logue 1126 Hwy 378 East, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Edgefield County Hospital P.O. Box 590, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

