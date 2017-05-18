Adam W. Crow — Trenton, SC

Connect on Linked in

Adam Wesley Crow, 36, son of Bubba and Lila Crow, died Tuesday May 16, 2017.

A Private Service will be held later.

Mr. Crow was a native of Edgefield County and was a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Survivors include his parents; 2 sons, Adam Wesley Crow, Jr., and Nathaniel Payton Crow; 2 sisters, Alisha Crow, and Patricia Smrz.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home P.O. Box 389, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The Family is at the home.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

