Clifford Williamson — Edgefield, SC

Clifford Williamson, 71, husband of Charlene Watson Williamson, of Cedar Creek Rd., died Monday May 8, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday May 11, 2017 at 3 PM at Berea Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM before the service at the church.

Mr. Williamson was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Chavis Williamson. He was retired from the National Wild Turkey Federation and Martin Color-Fi. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He also served in the South Carolina National Guard.

Survivors include his wife; 1 son, Cliff (Rankin) Williamson; 1 sister, Frances (Pete) Talbert; 1 brother, James (Pam) Williamson; and 1 special sister, Isabel Watson.

Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church c/o Emma Covar 508 Bausket St. Edgefield, SC 29824.