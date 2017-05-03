Johnston Man Sentenced to 10 Years on Burglary Charges

Justin Montrail Hill, 23, of Johnston, was sentenced Tuesday, April 18, to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to Burglary 2nd violent and Burglary 2nd nonviolent at the Edgefield County Court House. The Honorable Judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr., presided over the case. Hill initially asked for a jury trial on Monday, April 17, but he ultimately pled guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced.

Hill received this sentence for burglaries he committed in the towns of Edgefield and Johnston in November of 2015 and February 2016, respectively. Hill also faced drug charges, but those were dismissed.