Megan Gordon Places in Top Five

Miss South Carolina USA Megan Gordon made it to the top five in the Miss USA Pageant on Sunday, May 14. She was crowned Miss South Carolina USA on November 19, 2016. Miss Gordon is a native of North Augusta, but her parents and grandparents are natives of Edgefield.

She is the daughter of Rev. James and Lisa Collins Dukes and Mr. Wilbur Gordon, Jr. Her grandparents are Mr.J ohn Collins and the late Betty J. Collins and Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Gordon, Sr.

Crowned Miss USA for 2017 was Kara McCullough representing the District of Columbia. Ms. McCullough is a graduate of South Carolina State.