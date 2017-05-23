Photo: Penny Hunt speaking to military wives

Each year, by Presidential Proclamation, National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is observed on the Friday preceding Mother’s Day. This year’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day was observed at nearby Fort Gordon Army Base, Augusta, Ga., with a luncheon for spouses that included a moving candle lighting ceremony during which local author, Penny L. Hunt, read her award winning poem, Four Flames of Honor – A Tribute To Military Spouses™

The following is a portion of the poemwhich can be found in its entirety in Hunt’s book, Bounce! Don’t Break… available at the Edgefield Country Store and on line at Amazon.com

I am the glow of the candle left burning in the window./I have watched and waited, suffered long, worn a yellow ribbon/and patiently listened for familiar footfalls in the hall./I am the faithfulness of a military wife

I am joyeau de vivre, the desire to know yourself better,/and the urge to climb higher!/I am the adventure of being a military wife./I have lifted your chin, steadied your hand, pushed back/your tears and braced your buckling knees./

I am the courage of a military wife.

You have risen to your feet, bowed your head, lifted/your glass, paused for colors and covered your heart in my name./I am the traditions of a military wife. ™

Friday was the day when citizens across our country acknowledged the significant contributions, support and sacrifices of the spouses of the Armed Forces along with the tremendous strength and patriotism that they have. Author of the poem in Bounce: “Let’s continue to remember them in our thoughts and prayers.”