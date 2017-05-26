Wayne E. Langley — Trenton, SC

Trenton, SC – Wayne Earl Langley, 69, husband of Lois Fields Langley, of Woodyard Rd., died Thursday May 25, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday May 28, 2017 at 3 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton, SC with burial to follow in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Langley was a native of Edgefield County and was the son of the late Floyd A. and Gladys Eubanks Langley. He was a retired Textile Worker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; 3 sons, Phillip (Roger) McCarty, Wayne Langley, and Jerry Langley; 3 sisters, Lunette Christie, Florene (Jerry) Woods, and Linda (Joe) Raines; 2 brothers E.L. (Dot) Langley, and Alvin (Katherine) Langley. He was predeceased by his first wife Shirley McCarty Langley.

The family will receive friends Saturday May 27, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

