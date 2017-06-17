At the Edgefield Farmer’s Market: This Saturday (June 17) will be beets grown by Cecil slate and Carolyn Piekialniak. These beets they have been growing in the sandy soil of Slade’s farm and not the clay soil of the upper part of the County; they are larger (clay soil holds too tightly for growth they say). Carolyn got the seeds and he grew the beets which will be on sale at the Farmer’s Market in Edgefield on Saturday. Expect fresh corn and other vegetables, also.