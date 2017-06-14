Family Court Judge Retires

Pictured L-R: Edgefield County Clerk of Court Charles Reel, Judge Deborah Neese, Court Reporter Wendy Derrick, and Family Court Deputy Clerk Lynne Purcell.

The Honorable Deborah Neese, of the 11th Judicial Circuit, will be retiring at the end of June after 10 years of serving the Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda, and Lexington Family Courts. She was previously employed by the SC Department of Social Services as a child support staff attorney. Judge Neese presided over her last assigned day in Edgefield County Family Court on May 31st. The Edgefield County Clerk of Courts Office presented Judge Neese with a personalized piece of local pottery made by Justin Guy, of Phoenix Factory Pottery, to celebrate her retirement.