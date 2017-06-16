Johanna S. Starr — Edgefield, SC

Johanna S. Starr, 76, died Tuesday June 13, 2017.

Graveside Services will be held Friday June 16, 2017 at 2 PM at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, S.C.

Miss Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala. and was a retired Chemical Engineer. Johanna received her Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree with the 1961 class of the Georgia Institute of Technology. In professional pursuits, she focused on latex manufacturing processes, and her employment was primarily in the southeast. At one point, she had primary responsibility for building and bringing on line a plant located in Europe. Upon retirement, she and her sister pursued their love for historic preservation by purchase and renovation of the property known as “Forest Cottage” in Edgefield, where they have enjoyed their retirement years. Johanna was diligent and generous in her efforts to support and benefit the causes dear to her heart.

Survivors include her sister; Fredricka Starr.

The family would like to say a Special Thanks to Mark Nixon and staff at Forest View Manor Assisted Living.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.