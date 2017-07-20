Pamela E. Jordan — Leesville, SC

LEESVILLE – Pamela (Pam) English Jordan, age 67, of 318 Ridge Road, Leesville, S.C. passed away on July 5, 2017, at her home.

A native of Johnston, S.C., Pam was a 1968 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School where she was an outstanding basketball player on two state championship teams.

She is survived by her brother Buddy (Robin) English and nephew, Marty (Melanie) English, all of Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Fairey English and sister, Donna Moseley.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.