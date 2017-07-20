Shirley A. Gregory — North Augusta, S.C.

NORTH AUGUSTA – Mrs. Shirley Ann Gregory, 79, of North Augusta, SC, wife of the late James T. Gregory, entered into rest on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Born in Bell Buckle, TN, daughter of the late Joseph Rex Eaton and the late Sara Ruth Carter Pryor, she had been a resident of the CSRA most of her life. She was a retired Nurse’s Aide.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include sons, Michael Allen Graham, Ashville, AL and Steven Lee Graham, North Augusta, SC, and brothers, the late James and Donald Eaton.

In accordance with her wishes, Shirley was cremated and services will be private.

The family has respectfully requested flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. (www.EndDuchenne.org)

