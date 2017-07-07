Turkey Shoppe on Main Closing Effective Immediately

EDGEFIELD, S.C. – The National Wild Turkey Federation announced the closing of its retail store, Turkey Shoppe on Main, located downtown on the Edgefield square, effective immediately.

“We cannot say thank you enough to all who supported the NWTF by purchasing outdoor equipment at our Turkey Shoppe on Main,” said Becky Humphries, NWTF CEO.

The closure comes as part of the organization’s planned expenditure reductions. Individuals who have merchandise on special order will be contacted directly with further information.

The retail store opened more than seven years ago to provide the CSRA with a premium selection of hunting and fishing gear, firearms, ammunition, clothing, art, home décor, gifts and more.

