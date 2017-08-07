Edgefield, SC — John Dennis Culbertson, 69, of Pine Ridge Rd., husband of Mrs. Virginia Watson Culbertson died, Friday August 4, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday August 8, 2017 at 11 AM at Edgefield United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery at 3:30 PM.

Mr. Culbertson was born in Greenville, S.C. and was the son of the late John Bolt and Ellie Barbare Culbertson. He was a retired Guidance Counselor with Aiken County School System’s and taught at Piedmont Tec. and Aiken Tec. he was a Captain in the United States Air Force and a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. Mr. Culbertson was very active with the Edgefield United Methodist Church, he was Past Pres. Of Edgefield Lions Club, Past Commander of American Legion Post 30, Board of Directors of Cornerstone, Past Pres. Of Edgefield Chamber of Commerce, Sunday School Teacher, Past Member of Board of Dirictors of First Steps, and he was one of the first Nationally Certified Guidance Counselors.

Survivors include his wife; 1 son, David (Michelle) Culbertson, 1 daughter, Ellen (Don) Abramo; and 8 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday August 7, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.