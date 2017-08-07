Joseph E. King — Johnston, S.C.

Johnston, SC — Mr. Joseph Emmet King, 89, of Lakeview Dr., husband of Mrs. Grace Harris King, died Saturday August 5, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Monday August 7, 2017 at 2 PM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. King was an Edgefield Native and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He was retired from Bellsouth with 36 years of service, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife; 1 daughter, Rose Ann (Tim) Berry; 1 son, Edward King; 2 grandchildren, Joshua (Whitney) Berry, and Alexander (Shelby) Berry; 1 great-granddaughter, McKinley Elizabeth Berry, and 1 brother, Earl (Miriam) King.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or to any Hospice Care of your choice.

The family will receive friends Sunday August 6, 2017 from 7:30 to 8:30 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

