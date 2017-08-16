P. Marion Quarles, Jr. — Johnston, SC

Johnston, SC – P. Marion Quarles, Jr., 59 of Bouknight Rd., husband of Debra Robinson Quarles, died Saturday August 12, 2017.

Memorial Service will be held Tuesday August 15, 2017 at 4 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 3 to 4 PM before the service.

Mr. Quarles, Jr. was a native of Edgefield County and was the son of the late Pleasant Marion and Elsie Thomas Quarles. He was a former Co-Owner of Edgefield Machine Shop.

Survivors include his wife; 1 son, Jonathan Quarles; 1 brother, Michael Quarles; and 1 nephew, Jonah Quarles.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home P.O. Box 389, Edgefield, S.C. 29824.

