“FORMATION” A Message for Veterans

Is it possible that you threw away up to $1,026,144.00?

That is right, Veterans.  If you never filed a service connected claim and are feeling the pains from having served your country; you are throwing away money you earned!

Case and point:

Let’s say you have ringing in the ears or hearing loss.  Shortly after you got out you went to the Veterans’ Affairs Office and filed a claim; which you were awarded 10% disability.  So the value of a 10% disability is $98 x 12 months in a year x 42 years since the end of the Vietnam War.  Since that time you could have been entitled to $49,392.00.

Tinnitus or Ringing in the Ears
Awarded Value Month Year Missed out $
10% $98 X 12 mo. X 42 yrs. = $49,392.00
Compensation table from 1999

 

2nd Case and point:

Let’s say you have Sleep Apnea and you are required to wear a breathing machine at night.  Shortly after you got out you went to the Veterans’ Affairs Office and filed a claim; which you were awarded 50% disability.  So the value of a 50% disability is $589 x 12 months in a year x 42 years since the end of the Vietnam War.  Since that time you could have been entitled to $296,856.00.

Sleep Apnea w/ CPAP use
Awarded Value Month Year Missed out $
50% $589 X 12 mo. X 42 yrs. = $296,856.00
Compensation table from 1999

 

3rd Case and Point:

Let’s say you have PTSD with depression, anxiety, and alcohol abuse.  Shortly after you got out you went to the Veterans’ Affairs Office and filed a claim; which you were awarded 100% disability.  So the value of a 100% disability is $2,036 x 12 months in a year x 42 years since the end of the Vietnam War.  Since that time you could have been entitled to $1,026,144.00.

PTSD
Awarded Value Month Year Missed out $
100% $2,036.00 X 12 mo. X 42 yrs. = $1,026,144.00
Compensation table from 1999

 

For other “War Time Eras”…

You may also be qualified if you served during the following War Times:

World War II – December 7, 1941 – December 31, 1946

Korean Conflict – June 27, 1950 – January 31, 1955

Vietnam – February 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975

Gulf War – August 2, 1990 – to present

As my Mama used to always say, “It never hurts to ask the question.”  So call us, 803-637-4012, or stop in, 304 Gray St., and Ask the Question!  You never know, you may qualify for compensation and receive what you earned.

Mary M. James, Administrative Assistant

Edgefield County Veteran Affairs

