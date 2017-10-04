“FORMATION” A Message for Veterans

Is it possible that you threw away up to $1,026,144.00?

That is right, Veterans. If you never filed a service connected claim and are feeling the pains from having served your country; you are throwing away money you earned!

Case and point:

Let’s say you have ringing in the ears or hearing loss. Shortly after you got out you went to the Veterans’ Affairs Office and filed a claim; which you were awarded 10% disability. So the value of a 10% disability is $98 x 12 months in a year x 42 years since the end of the Vietnam War. Since that time you could have been entitled to $49,392.00.

Tinnitus or Ringing in the Ears Awarded Value Month Year Missed out $ 10% $98 X 12 mo. X 42 yrs. = $49,392.00 Compensation table from 1999

2nd Case and point:

Let’s say you have Sleep Apnea and you are required to wear a breathing machine at night. Shortly after you got out you went to the Veterans’ Affairs Office and filed a claim; which you were awarded 50% disability. So the value of a 50% disability is $589 x 12 months in a year x 42 years since the end of the Vietnam War. Since that time you could have been entitled to $296,856.00.

Sleep Apnea w/ CPAP use Awarded Value Month Year Missed out $ 50% $589 X 12 mo. X 42 yrs. = $296,856.00 Compensation table from 1999

3rd Case and Point:

Let’s say you have PTSD with depression, anxiety, and alcohol abuse. Shortly after you got out you went to the Veterans’ Affairs Office and filed a claim; which you were awarded 100% disability. So the value of a 100% disability is $2,036 x 12 months in a year x 42 years since the end of the Vietnam War. Since that time you could have been entitled to $1,026,144.00.

PTSD Awarded Value Month Year Missed out $ 100% $2,036.00 X 12 mo. X 42 yrs. = $1,026,144.00 Compensation table from 1999

For other “War Time Eras”…

You may also be qualified if you served during the following War Times:

World War II – December 7, 1941 – December 31, 1946

Korean Conflict – June 27, 1950 – January 31, 1955

Vietnam – February 28, 1961 – May 7, 1975

Gulf War – August 2, 1990 – to present

As my Mama used to always say, “It never hurts to ask the question.” So call us, 803-637-4012, or stop in, 304 Gray St., and Ask the Question ! You never know, you may qualify for compensation and receive what you earned.

Mary M. James, Administrative Assistant

Edgefield County Veteran Affairs