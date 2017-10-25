Mrs. Sandra Quarles Bledsoe — Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Mrs. Sandra Quarles Bledsoe, 66, of Slide Hill Road, wife of Ralph Bledsoe died Friday October 20, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Monday October 23, 2017 at 2 P.M. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.

Mrs. Bledsoe was born in Aiken, S.C. and was retired from Mount Vernon Mill, Riegel Division. She was a member of Phillippi Baptist Church and attended Rocky Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, 4 Children- Jeffrey D. (Brittany) Quarles, Robert E. (Haley) Quarles, Krystal N. Bledsoe, Ryan C. Bledsoe; 1 sister- Linda Q. Chrisco; 6 Grandchildren- Payton, Ellee, Brice, Destiny, Allie, and Noah.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 632 Rocky Creek Road Johnston, S.C. 29832.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com