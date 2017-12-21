Repeal of the Boil Water Advisory – ECW&SA

EFFECTIVE December 20, 2017

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Currytown Road from about and including Mealing Drive down to Martintown Road, Plantation Point, Currytown Station and Whispering Woods, Smoke Ridge, and Briggs Haven affected by the leak on December 19, 2017, that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following an intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

If you should have any question concerning this Notice, you may call the Authority at (803) 637-3011.

Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority.