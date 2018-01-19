Dorothy Seawright Padgett, 94, wife of the late Leonard Padgett, of Edgefield Rd. entered into rest Thursday January 18, 2018.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday January 20, 2018 at 2 PM at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Padgett was born in Kansas City, Mo. and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was retired from Crest Manufacturing Co.

Survivors include; 2 sons, Walker and David Padgett; and 1 daughter, Jane (Earl) Moates; 2 sisters, Virginia S. Brook, and Joan S. (Bill) Moody; 2 sisters-in-law, Jewel Seawright, and Beverly Seawright; 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 3 sisters, Margaret S. Walters, Betty S. Momeir, and Evelyn S. McKnight; 2 brothers William Ellis Seawright, and John Carol Seawright, Jr.; and 1 grandchild, James Tyler Padgett.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

