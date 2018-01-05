Eight Businesses Broken Into in Edgefield

Eight Edgefield businesses were broken into sometime between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 5. According to Edgefield Police Chief Ronnie Carter, who spoke with the Advertiser Jan. 5 regarding the crimes, Chef Bob’s Restaurant, Wanda’s Beauty Supply, the antique store The House Next Door on Jeter Street, Seawright’s Cleaners, the Edgefield Grill, the Administration Offices of Edgefield County Hospital on Norris Street, and Carolina Auto were all victims of the break-ins. Carter stated that cash boxes were taken from the scenes but that “not a whole lotta money” was gotten from those boxes as they contained mostly start-up change for the next operating day. However, Carter did say that “lots of damage” was done to the many businesses as the thieves broke glass out of all of them. Carter did not want to comment at this time as to what other items, if any, were taken and as to whether any suspects had been identified or any evidence collected as this is an active investigation.

The Edgefield Police Department is handling this investigation. The Advertiser will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they are become available.