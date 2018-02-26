Thurmond Burnett Phone (803) 637-6536
David T. Burnett Fax (803) 637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
February 23, 2018
Frances P. Smith
Edgefield, SC
Frances Paul Smith, 82, of Edgefield, entered into rest on Friday, February 23, 2018.
Mrs. Smith was born in Barnwell, SC. She was the daughter of the late Sam R. and Lucille Bates Paul. She was the first female probation officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a retired probation officer and a retired Edgefield County Magistrate. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Survivors include; 2 daughters, Paula K. (John David) Phillips and Sherrilyn K. Kelly; 2 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.
No service will be held at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of McCormick at 614 Belle Trace, McCormick, SC 29835.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.