Thurmond Burnett Phone (803) 637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax (803) 637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

February 23, 2018

Frances P. Smith

Edgefield, SC

Frances Paul Smith, 82, of Edgefield, entered into rest on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Mrs. Smith was born in Barnwell, SC. She was the daughter of the late Sam R. and Lucille Bates Paul. She was the first female probation officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a retired probation officer and a retired Edgefield County Magistrate. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Survivors include; 2 daughters, Paula K. (John David) Phillips and Sherrilyn K. Kelly; 2 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.

No service will be held at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of McCormick at 614 Belle Trace, McCormick, SC 29835.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.