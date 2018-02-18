  Grace W. Pearson – McCormick, SC

Connect on Linked in

February 17, 2018

Grace Wilson Pearson, 84, wife of the late James O. Pearson, entered into rest Friday February 16, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday February 20, 2018 at 11 AM at Rehoboth Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service from 10 to 11 AM at the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Pearson was born in Carnesville, GA and was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. She was a retired Lunch Room worker with the Edgefield County Schools.

Survivors include 3 sons, Jeff Pearson, Jimmy (Debbie) Pearson, and Bill (Kristin) Pearson; 1 daughter, Ann P. (Randy) Proett; 1 sister, Amilee Weaghington;

12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church PO Box 51, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

