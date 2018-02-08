Harcourt “Butch” Bull, III — Edgefield, SC

Harcourt “Butch” Bull, III, 79, husband of Cynthia Odell Bull, of Wigfall Street, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Services will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 2 P.M. at Edgefield United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at a reception in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Bull was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. He was a retired chemical engineer from the Savannah River Site. He graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology and was a United States Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include; 3 sons, Harcourt (Marsha) Bull, IV, George H. (Kristi) Boyd, Jr., and Henry H. “Hank” Boyd; 1 daughter, Angela B. (Brad) Bowden; 2 brothers, William A. (Jane) Bull and Jon (Sherry) Michael; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

