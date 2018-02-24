Mr. Bruce Charles Rienzo-Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC   Memorial Services for Bruce Charles Rienzo, age 65, will be held Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Shiloh Baptist Church at 3 PM.  The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 prior to the service.  Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Mr. Rienzo was a son of the late William J. and Yvonne Watson Rienzo.  He was a retired machinist and was of Cathlolic Faith.

 

Survivors include his brother: William Rienzo;  Nephew: Jeffrey (Grace) Rienzo; great nieces: Cassie Rienzo Carson, Taylor and Peighton Rienzo; great nephew: A. J. Rienzo; and two great great nieces.  He was predeceased by a nephew, Anthony James Rienzo.

 

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Youth , 3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, SC 29805.

 

Please sign sign guestbook and send condolences to family at www.blandfh.com.

 

