Mr. Bruce Charles Rienzo

Aiken, SC Memorial Services for Bruce Charles Rienzo, age 65, will be held Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Shiloh Baptist Church at 3 PM. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 prior to the service. Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Rienzo was a son of the late William J. and Yvonne Watson Rienzo. He was a retired machinist and was of Cathlolic Faith.

Survivors include his brother: William Rienzo; Nephew: Jeffrey (Grace) Rienzo; great nieces: Cassie Rienzo Carson, Taylor and Peighton Rienzo; great nephew: A. J. Rienzo; and two great great nieces. He was predeceased by a nephew, Anthony James Rienzo.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Youth , 3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, SC 29805.

