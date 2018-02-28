Rage Incident at Gas Station Results in Charges          

A man pumping gas at Billy’s Superstation in Trenton on Feb. 24 reportedly had a woman point a gun at him when he refused to move for her to pump gas. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a witness to the incident stated the woman almost hit the man’s vehicle when she pulled up behind the man as he was pumping gas. The report described how the woman then began honking her horn at the man and how she yelled to him that she was going to run out of gas. The witness stated that she heard the woman tell the man she was going to shoot him and that she had a Concealed Weapons Permit. The man stated that the woman did point a black handgun at him. She then drove off from the station. Surveillance video was obtained from the gas station that showed the female driving in what was described as “a rage” in the incident report. It also showed the female pointing something at the man as she drove away.

After leaving the station, the female headed toward North Augusta. A car and a woman matching the suspect’s description was stopped a short time later by deputies on Hwy 25 South at Maxwell Drive. According to the ECSO report, the woman was arrested at the scene and a warrant for pointing and presenting is being sought.