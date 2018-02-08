EASLEY – Terry M. Ferrell, 96, husband of 54 years to the late Orpha Ferrell, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018. Known to many as “Preacher Ferrell”, Terry was born January 20, 1922 in Pomona, CA. He was a 1943 graduate of Oregon Bible College in Oregon, IL and retired after 76 years as a Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith minister. Faithful servant of God, he served many churches across the country, finally in SC where he laid down roots and spent the rest of his life. He developed a passion for antiques, becoming an authority in SC pottery.

He is survived by son, Stephen Ferrell of Edgefield; daughter, Diane Huddlestun and husband, Robert, of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 12:30 to 2:00 pm Saturday, February 3, at Guthrie Grove Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith. The service followed at 2:00 pm in the church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 217 White Oak Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or Guthrie Grove Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 403 Guthrie Grove Church Rd., Pelzer, SC 29669.