Greenwood Man Killed in Crash on Martintown Road

By on No Comment

Greenwood Man Killed in Crash on Martintown Road

Greenwood Man Killed in Crash on Martintown Road

Deidre Williams, 33, of Greenwood, died Friday afternoon in a one car accident on Martintown Road between Republican Road and Sportsmans Corner.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:15 in the afternoon when Williams, who was traveling south on Martintown in a 2003 GMC SUV, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.  Williams was wearing a seatbelt, and his body was entrapped.  He died at the scene from his injuries.

Greenwood Man Killed in Crash on Martintown Road added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.