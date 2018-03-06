Greenwood Man Killed in Crash on Martintown Road

Deidre Williams, 33, of Greenwood, died Friday afternoon in a one car accident on Martintown Road between Republican Road and Sportsmans Corner. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:15 in the afternoon when Williams, who was traveling south on Martintown in a 2003 GMC SUV, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Williams was wearing a seatbelt, and his body was entrapped. He died at the scene from his injuries.