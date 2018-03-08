Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

March 6, 2018

Harold L. Johnson

Summerville, SC

Harold Lee Johnson, 91, husband of Frances Brewer Johnson entered into rest on

Monday March 5, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held Friday March 9, 2018 at 2 PM at Antioch Baptist Church in Edgefield, S.C. with Dr. Rick Brewer officiating, burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.

Mr. Johnson was born in Bronwood, GA. He was a CPA, Businessman, and a Teacher and Deacon of the churches of the Baptist Faith. He was a USCG-Merchant Marine veteran of World War II. A Memorial will be held on March 18, 2018 at 10 AM at Cane Bay Presbyterian Church, which meets in the Cane Bay Middle School at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC29483, where his wife is Music Director and Organist.

Survivors include his wife, 3 sons, Harold Wade (Beverly) Johnson, Dr. Rick B. (Cathy) Brewer, and Tedd W. Brewer; 3 granddaughters, Lisa J. (Ted) Pounds, Blair Brewer (David) Hodges, and Amanda B. (Dustin) Dickman; 3 grandsons, Harold Wade (Stephanie) Johnson, Jr., Jason C. (Krista) Brewer, and Jonathan C. (Catherine) Brewer; 10 great grandchildren, Emily and Callie Pounds, Colton and Easton Hodges, Adalyn, Knox, and Piper Brewer, Dalton Johnson, William Terry and BrayLee Stephens.

Mr. Johnson served on the Board of Visitors at Louisiana College and Charleston Southern University. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to these locations;

Louisiana College, P. O. Box 587, Pineville, LA. 71359

Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston, SC 29423

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.