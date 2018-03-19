Connect on Linked in

March 18, 2018

Joanne B. Gilstrap

Edgefield, SC

Joanne Barnes Gilstrap, 69, wife of William “Bill” Gilstrap, of Jeter St. entered into rest Sunday March 18, 2018.

Graveside Services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday March 21, 2018 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Gilstrap was born in Lexington, SC and was a Homemaker. She was a member of Edgefield Church of God.

Survivors include her husband; 1 daughter, Carol Ann Lee; 4 sons, David Lee Hyman, Jr., Ricky Hyman, Steven C. Hyman, and James M. Hyman; 1 brother, Alonzo C. “Buddy” Barnes; 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home PO Box 389, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Tuesday March 20, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

