Johnston Community Park Selected by Leadership S.C.

Leadership South Carolina believes the best way to positively impact the state is through education and awareness of the most pressing challenges facing the state. The Leadership South Carolina Class of 2018 selected the Johnston Park Partnership as their community investment project. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Johnston Park Partnership will be Sunday, April 15th at 606 Lee Street, Johnston, South Carolina 29832 at 3 PM. The public is encouraged to attend.

“This park will be a tremendous asset for the town of Johnston. Parks generally have a positive impact on their communities by increasing property value, attracting and retaining businesses and residents, along with tourist,” says Terrence Culbreath, Mayor of Johnston, SC. “Small towns are disappearing in SC. One of my main goals as Mayor as is to make sure that does NOT happen to my hometown. We are always looking for projects that will attract new businesses and new residents.”

Johnston, SC is a rural community in Edgefield County with about 2,500 people. Mayor Terrence Culbreath is the youngest mayor serving in South Carolina and radiates enthusiasm and passion for this small town which he calls “home.” While the Mayor is not lacking in energy and ideas, his town is lacking in resources.

Leadership South Carolina is working in partnership with the Town of Johnston to build a 2.5-acre park that will be a central place for residents – both young and old – to gather and enjoy good fellowship. The benefits of community parks are well researched and widely published and include increased physical activity, decreased stress, enhanced motor development in children, as well as potential revenue opportunities.

Leadership South Carolina is the state’s oldest and among the most recognized leadership development programs in the country. Leadership South Carolina is dedicated to educating and enlightening highly motivated people who have demonstrated commitment and service to their community and are striving to reach a higher level of service to the benefit of the Palmetto State. Annually Leadership South Carolina selects a new class of leaders to develop and manage an initiative that invests what they have learned during the training process.

For more information about Leadership South Carolina and/or the Johnston Town Park Partnership please call Helen Munnerlyn, Executive Director, Leadership South Carolina, at (803) 413-6593 or hmunner@clemson.edu.