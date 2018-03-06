Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

Entries Being Accepted for Arts and Crafts Vendors, Food Vendors for the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The Johnston, S.C., Peach Blossom Festival is now accepting applications for those who sell arts and crafts and for food vendors for the 35th Festival, which will be held May 5, 2018.

Those interested in having a crafter’s space at this year’s Festival should contact Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org.

Food vendors should contact Noah Peterson, (803) 480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com.

Last year, thousands of patrons descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

The popular Festival is also taking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of event.

Applications and expressions of interest are also now being accepted in the following areas:

Entertainment : Gaye Holmes, (803) 275-4234, gwholmes@73@yahoo.com;

: Gaye Holmes, (803) 275-4234, gwholmes@73@yahoo.com; Parade : Roger Lamb, (803) 480-2690, 505 Roland Ave., Johnston, SC 29832;

: Roger Lamb, (803) 480-2690, 505 Roland Ave., Johnston, SC 29832; Rides: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net;

Pageant : The pageant will be held April 7, 10 a.m. Applications can be obtained from Gina Logue, 1129 Hwy. 378 East, Edgefield SC, 29824, 637-5383; or for more information contact Janice Cleveland, (803) 334-2507, Jcleveland@edgefield.k12.sc.us; and

: The pageant will be held April 7, 10 a.m. Applications can be obtained from Gina Logue, 1129 Hwy. 378 East, Edgefield SC, 29824, 637-5383; or for more information contact Janice Cleveland, (803) 334-2507, Jcleveland@edgefield.k12.sc.us; and Program Book Ads: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at http://www.johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.

Photo Cutline: Arts and crafts vendors and food vendors are a big part of the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival.